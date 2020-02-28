David Beckham: What I really think of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

David Beckham has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the right man to take Manchester United forwards.

The Norwegian head coach is edging towards the end of his first full season in charge at Old Trafford after he was initially brought in as a temporary replacement for Jose Mourinho back in December 2018.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and just three points adrift of the top-four as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season but they have now won their last two games in the top flight to keep them in contention for a top-four finish.

Former Manchester United star Beckham has now opened up about what he thinks of the job Solskjaer is doing at Old Trafford, saying that it was always going to be a difficult period for the club following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by TEAMtalk, Beckham said: “I think he’s doing a good job.

“The fact that he’s stepped in and stepped up, and that he continues to be positive about players, he’s got that from the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson]. He would never criticise a player from his club and Ole has been exactly the same.

“He’s still learning but he will protect his players and protect Manchester United. All of the fans will be behind him because he’s a great person and because of what he’s done for Manchester United over the years.”

He continued: “When that success is being had by Manchester City or Liverpool it’s always going to be talked about. There was always going to be a transition period, especially when Alex Ferguson stepped down.

“You had David Gill working at the club too and the players stopped playing, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs), Scholesy (Paul Scholes) and the Nevs (Gary and Phil Neville), they all stopped playing so there was always going to be a period when they weren’t as successful.

“Is it hard to watch them now? No because I’m a real Manchester United fan and whatever the situation, I love watching them play.

“But let’s hope it doesn’t last for too much longer that we go without trophies because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and not many clubs have that tradition.”

Manchester United will travel to Everton in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip