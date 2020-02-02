Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes promise to Man United fans about new signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will give Bruno Fernandes time to find his best position in the Manchester United team.

The Portugal midfielder became the Red Devils’ first signing of the January transfer window last week when he completed his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United for a number of weeks before the transfer was confirmed last week.

Fernandes had been in good form for Sporting this season, scoring 13 goals and making 10 assists in all competitions for the Portuguese club.

The new Manchester United signing is likely to take some time to settle into life in the Premier League, and Solskjaer says he will wait to decide on his best position.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “Bruno can do absolutely everything as a footballer, apart from he’s my size, so he’s probably not a target-man in the box, but he’s such a good footballer and he can play with good players around him.

“We can play with three in midfield, he can play [as] a 10, he can play in off the side, he can play in a diamond. We’ll give him the time to find his best position.”

He added: “He’s a goal-scoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes. He can strike a ball fantastically, he’s got such a wonderful technique, but he’s also going to get assists from set-plays and his passes, his range of passes.

“So a similar type to Scholesy, fiery as well, and hates losing. He has the same number on the back of his shirt as well.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

After that, the Red Devils will travel to Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on 20 February, before a home game against Watford on 23 February.

