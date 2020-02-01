Bruno Fernandes explains why he chose to sign for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he has always been a huge fan of Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils last week.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal with the Red Devils as he became the first signing of 2020 for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes has been drafted in to help Manchester United’s efforts to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fifth place in the table and six points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

Fernandes has been in good form for Sporting Lisbon this season, scoring 13 goals and making 10 assists in all competitions.

And the Portugal international has now opened up on why he opted to sign for the Red Devils in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Fernandes said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Manchester United will take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday evening as they look for a win to help boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

The Red Devils will then return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Chelsea FC on 17 February at Stamford Bridge.

