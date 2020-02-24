Juan Mata: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Juan Mata has singled out both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo for praise as the pair settle into life at Manchester United.

Manchester United signed Fernandes, 25, in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and they also brought in Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window after he was criticised for letting the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave Old Trafford last month.

Fernandes has already slotted well into the starting line-up at Old Trafford and the midfielder will be hoping to help inspire Manchester United to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Now, Manchester United playmaker Mata has talked up the impact the duo since their arrivals at the club last month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mata said of the January signings: “We welcomed them both.

“Bruno is a very good player, we all know that, and a very nice guy also.

“We have been in contact a lot. He speaks Spanish mixed with Portuguese which is not very different. So he’s a good guy and I think he’s settling in very well.

“He’s found his place in Manchester [to live] and also with the help of Fred, Andreas and Diogo [Dalot] he’s enjoying it. They’ve helped him a lot.

“Hopefully he can help us in this second part of the season and I’m sure he will because he’s a quality player.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Club Brugge in the return leg of their last-32 clash, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Belgium.

The Red Devils are looking to break back into the top four this season after having finished sixth last term.

