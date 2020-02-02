‘A very talented player’: Sky Sports pundit discusses new Man United signing

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp believes that Manchester United have bagged themselves a “very, very talented player” in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his options in midfield ahead of the second part of the campaign.

Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford having enjoyed some impressive early-season form for Sporting Lisbon, with the midfielder having scored 13 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions.

The 25-year-old will now be hoping to adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League as he bids to try and help Manchester United to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has now revealed what he thinks about Fernandes and what he can bring to the Manchester United team.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “He’s a very, very talented player.

“I saw him last summer in the Nations League and I was very impressed with him. He got 20-odd goals from midfield last season and he’s got an unbelievable strike from distance. If you look at his numbers they’re amazing.

“Frank Lampard is the best I’ve ever seen for scoring goals from midfield but this guy is doing it as well.

“But what you have to remember is, right now United have an amazing record of making good players turn into bad ones.

“They’ve got to look after this guy because he’s a super player. But the players they’re signing have got to perform better and they have to find a way of getting the best out of these players.

“I don’t subscribe to this theory they keep signing bad players, they’re just not working correctly with these players and they need to create an environment where these players know if they’re not doing well enough and not just be able to turn it on when they want.

“And that sometimes comes down to the manager.”

Manchester United – who finished sixth and without a trophy last term – will return to Premier League action after their winter break with trip to Chelsea FC on 17 February.

After that, the Red Devils will prepare for their trip to Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on 20 February.

