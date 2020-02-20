‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes believes that Manchester United still have plenty of room for improvement despite their impressive 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night.

Fernandes made his second Premier League appearance for the Red Devils since signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and he helped to inspire the visitors to victory.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Anthony Martial headed the visitors into the lead on the stroke of half-time, before Fernandes notched up an assist for Harry Maguire’s header in the second half.

The win was an important one for Manchester United in the context of the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and it lifted them to within just three points of Chelsea FC heading into the final few months of the season.

Fernandes seems to be settling in well to life at Old Trafford, and the Portugal midfielder seems to think that there is plenty more to come from Solskjaer’s side in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Fernandes said: “I’m really happy. It’s a difficult game against Chelsea. They are a great team and we needed to win to keep fourth [place in reach].

“I think we can do much better with the ball but it was a good game against a good team. They are really good with the ball but we played our game and won.

“I feel good, obviously. I’m playing for, I think, the biggest club in the England and I’m really happy. It’s a dream come true.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge.

