Diogo Dalot fires warning at Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Diogo Dalot has warned Aaron Wan-Bissaka that he is out to do what he can to replace him in the Manchester United starting line-up.

The 22-year-old Wan-Bissaka has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team all season after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka has been almost ever-present in the Manchester United starting line-up this season and he has impressed in his first six months at Old Trafford.

Dalot, however, has recently recovered from injury and will now be trying to push for a starting spot in the Manchester United team in the coming weeks and months.

The Portuguese defender scored in the 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend the 20-year-old will be hoping to stake his claim for a starting place.

Dalot has now insisted that he will be doing what he can to make sure that Wan-Bissaka’s place is constantly under threat in the Red Devils team.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website before the home clash with Wolves on Saturday, Dalot said: “Man United is always a tough place to play and the competition will always be there.

“And I’m making sure that Aaron will have competition as well [smiles] and I will have competition when I might get my chance to play.

“That’s what keeps you strong at this level. Now it’s about keeping on working hard and hoping to get my opportunities and then grab them.

“I will keep fighting for the team and I want to keep pushing hard because I know I can play a lot of games here.

“Like I said in pre-season, I want to make a statement and fight for my position, and I want to show everyone that I can be a good right-back here.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Chelsea FC on 17 February.

