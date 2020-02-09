Fred opens up about ‘problems’ at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Fred has suggested that he and his Manchester United team-mates need to improve their unity in the dressing room if they are to end the season in a positive way.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season and they currently find themselves off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Indeed, Manchester United have only won nine of their 25 games in the Premier League this season to leave them six points off fourth spot in the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United’s injury struggles have been well-documented this season, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford currently sidelined.

However, Red Devils midfielder Fred feels that there are some improvements that he and his team-mates can make off the pitch to help them claim positive results on it.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fred said: “We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems.

“There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

“Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch. We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge next Monday night.

The Red Devils will then face Club Bruges in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

