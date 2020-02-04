BBC Sport pundit rates Bruno Fernandes’ Man United debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Garth Crooks has praised Bruno Fernandes for the solid performance he produced during his Manchester United debut at the weekend.

The January signing played the full 90 minutes against Wolves in the goalless draw at Old Trafford as he made his Premier League debut following his arrival at the club last month.

Fernandes has joined Manchester United in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon and he has been tasked with helping the Red Devils to finish in the Premier League’s top four this term.

The 25-year-old arrives at Old Trafford after having scored 13 goals and made 10 assists for Sporting Lisbon in the first half of the campaign.

Former Tottenham striker Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Fernandes and he thinks that his arrival could mark an upturn in the Red Devils’ fortunes.

“This was a game Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to forget in a hurry,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“The only glimmer of light for the beleaguered United boss was the performance of his new Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes.

“The midfielder only arrived two days before they played Wolverhampton Wanderers and if this performance is a taste of what is to come from him, then things might be looking up for United.

“What a pity executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wasn’t there to see his new signing make his league debut.

“I can’t see what can be possibly more important than seeing your £47m purchase come through his first major test for his new club – can you?”

Manchester United remain in seventh place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and get into the top four before the season is out.

The Red Devils are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip