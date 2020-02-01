‘Good quality player’: Gary Neville opens up on new Man United signing

Gary Neville explains why he was pleased to see Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 1 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Gary Neville
Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says that Manchester United have signed a “good quality player” after having completed a deal for Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils completed the signing of the 25-year-old Portugal international on Thursday after weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to Old Trafford.

Fernandes will hope to slot straight into the Manchester United squad and he has been in good form this season so far, scoring 13 goals and making 10 assists in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved quickly to bring in Fernandes, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba currently out injured.

Former Manchester United defender Neville feels that Fernandes will be a good signing for the Red Devils as they look to push on for a top-four finish in the rest of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Neville said: “Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have obviously both been missing so it’s essential that they had to do a deal in that area of the pitch.

“I think for him to come to England, to settle in, he’ll need some time, but they’ve got a good quality player into the building.

“Obviously it’s very difficult to hit the ground running in a January transfer.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their home clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils will return to top-flight action after their winter break with a trip to London to take on Chelsea FC on 17 February as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

