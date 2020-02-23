Gary Neville: Man United star is finally close to his best again

Gary Neville has his say on Luke Shaw's recent form for Manchester United

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 23 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Gary Neville has taken to social media to reveal that he has been impressed by Luke Shaw’s recent performances for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been experimenting with Shaw on the left side of a back three for the Red Devils in recent games and the England international has been performing well.

Shaw was in solid form as he helped Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC last week, and he followed that up with another good display in the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Former Manchester United defender Neville now feels that Shaw is finally getting back to his best for the Red Devils following a difficult few seasons for the former Southampton man.

Neville wrote on Twitter following the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Thursday night: “I think Luke Shaw is approaching something like his best in that left centre back position.

“He looks strong and has his running back to where it was. I hope he stays clear of injury now.”

Shaw will be hoping to continue his recent good form when the Red Devils take on Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and has also notched up one assist in two Europa League games for the Red Devils.

