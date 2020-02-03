Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has taken to social media to admit that he has been left in disbelief by Manchester United’s decision to sign Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old has arrived at Old Trafford on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to add some attacking reinforcements to his squad.

The news of the deal came as something of a shock to Manchester United fans, who were perhaps hoping for the addition of a player more established in one of the top European leagues.

And former Manchester United defender Neville took to social media to admit his surprise at the deal on Saturday morning, before the Red Devils’ clash with Wolves later in the day.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what I think about the Ighalo signing.

“I can’t … @SkySportsPL will be hoping I’ve mustered something together by 5.30. See you then 👹.

“P.S. I’m hoping the lad does brilliantly by the way.”

Ighalo joins Bruno Fernandes as the second signing of the January transfer window at Old Trafford.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils on a five-and-a-half year contract from Sporting Lisbon, and Manchester United also have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the winter break, when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

They will then play Club Brugge away from home in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on 20 February.

