‘He’s a leader’: Harry Maguire raves about new Man United signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Harry Maguire has admitted his delight at the bright start Bruno Fernandes has made to life at Manchester United.

The Portugal international is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has already made his first two Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and he produced a fine assist for Maguire to score Manchester United’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Chelsea FC on Monday night.

Anthony Martial had put the visitors 1-0 up at Stamford Bridge before Maguire headed home in the second half to wrap up an important win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Maguire has now revealed that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United’s new signing since his arrival at the club last month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Maguire said: “Obviously, Bruno helped [for my goal] with a nice delivery and hopefully there will be more to come between now and the end of the season.

“You can see what Bruno makes, the quality on the ball that he brings, his technical ability and he’s a presence as well.

“He demands things off players, he’s a leader and he’s nice to have around the dressing room so long may that continue.”

Both Maguire and Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will prepare for their home clash against Watford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip