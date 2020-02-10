New Man United signing stays in England while squad head to Spain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Odion Ighalo has remained in England while the Manchester United squad jet off to Spain for their warm weather training camp due to fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being denied entry back into the UK.

The 30-year-old has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a season-long loan deal late last month.

Ighalo has arrived in England from China as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, with the virus having claimed more than 700 lives to date.

The Red Devils opted not to take their new signing to Spain with them amid concerns that the UK could tighten their border restrictions due to the outbreak in the coming days.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained: “Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days.

“Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well.

“Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don’t want to take that.”

Ighalo will be hoping to help Manchester United mount a serious push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently down in seventh place in the table and six points behind Chelsea FC as they prepare for their trip to Stamford Bridge next Monday night.

Manchester United have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip