New Man United signing: What I think of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Odion Ighalo has revealed that he is a big fan of both Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial as he prepares to link up with his new Manchester United team-mates.

The 30-year-old forward is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

The Nigerian has been brought in to help ease Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems up front, following the injury to Marcus Rashford and the departures of both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer.

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils play Chelsea FC after their winter break on Monday 17 February.

The forward could be lining up with the likes of Greenwood and Martial in the Red Devils team – and Ighalo has revealed that he is a big fan of both players.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, Ighalo said: “Greenwood is a very good player; young, very good left foot, I’ve watched some of his games.

“Martial is very skilful, he can do so much magic with the ball and Rashford I think is, for me, one of the best, if not the best, young players in Europe right now.

“He’s doing well, scoring goals; he’s fast, he has good technique. Unfortunately, he is injured now and hopefully I am looking forward to playing with him, because he is a good player.

“So, for me, it is just a plus to the team, to work hard with these guys and make sure we end the season very well.”

Manchester United currently find themselves down in seventh place in the Premier League table and six points behind Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils will take on Ighalo’s old club Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 23 February.

