Jaap Stam compares new Man United signing to club legend

The Sport Review staff
Thursday 20 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Jaap Stam has compared new Manchester United signing to club legend Paul Scholes following the Portugal international’s arrival at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes produced a solid display as he notched up an assist in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea FC on Monday night in what was his second Premier League appearance for the Red Devils.

The midfielder will now be hoping to help Manchester United crack on and push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Former Manchester United star Stam feels that Fernandes has some similarities to club legend Scholes in the way he approaches the game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Stam said: “I think Fernandes is a bit similar to Scholesy. He’s always looking to play forward.

“He’s got the ability to score. He’s got a great free-kick. He’s got a great pass. He is always looking to get into certain areas to get onto the ball and be influential in the game.

“He’s not exactly the same. Scholesy was a bit more aggressive without the ball. But in football intelligence he is similar to Paul Scholes.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Watford in the top flight.

After that, they will prepare for the return leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Club Brugge at Old Trafford next Thursday night.

Manchester United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

