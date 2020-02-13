Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about the first impressions that Bruno Fernandes has made since his move to Manchester United last month.

The midfielder is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal.

Fernandes made his first Premier League appearance for Manchester United when he played during the goalless draw with Wolves before their winter break.

The 25-year-old has been getting to know his team-mates a little bit better in the last few days during the club’s warm weather training camp in Marbella.

And with Solskjaer having had a bit more time to work with his new signing, the Manchester United boss has explained what he thinks of the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “Overall, he is a very, very good footballer and his brain is obviously quicker than many others.

“He has got loads of attributes that we are going to get used to. We will get used to him and he will get used to us.

“His passing range, his deliveries, his movements, I am just pleased to see him here enjoying himself.”

Solskjaer added: “He trains and he trains and he trains, so his fitness levels and enthusiasm is brilliant.”

Manchester United – who finished sixth and without a trophy last term – are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

As things stand, the Red Devils are in eighth place in the table and six points behind Frank Lampard’s men as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

