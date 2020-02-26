Louis Saha explains where Man United star must improve his game

Striker Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Louis Saha believes that Anthony Martial needs to work on developing more of a “killer” instinct at Manchester United.

The French forward has been in good form for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he has netted in his last three appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Martial, 24, has been heavily relied upon this season following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, and even more so following the injury to Marcus Rashford.

The forward has netted 10 goals and made three assists in the Premier League this season to help the Red Devils challenge for a top-four finish in the English top flight.

Former Manchester United and Fulham striker Saha feels that Martial has all of the necessary ingredients needed to be a top-quality striker, but he believes that he needs to become more ruthless in front of goal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “Martial is a talented player and has everything needed to be world class. He can score goals and build play.

“He now has to be focused on things that will definitely work. It’s not just about having a style and being nice to look at it.

“He needs to be more of a killer and I think he has done that in the last few games.

“Definitely since coming back from injury there has been an improvement. You have to pick your moments and be decisive and I think he has done well, it’s not easy.”

Martial will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

The Frenchman scored the Red Devils’ goal in the 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

