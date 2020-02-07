Solskjaer told not to play Man United star out of position

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tim Sherwood believes that Anthony Martial is much more effective as a winger than a number nine for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had to relay on Martial as one of their main attacking players this season after the injury to Marcus Rashford and the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer last year.

The 24-year-old France international has scored eight goals and made three assists in 19 Premier League games this season and he has also netted four times in the cup competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United bolstered their attacking line-up in the January transfer window when they sealed a deal to bring Odion Ighalo to the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

And former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood feels that the Red Devils will benefit from having an out-and-out striker in their squad.

Speaking in the wake of Manchester United’s goalless draw with Wolves at the weekend, Sherwood said on The Weekend Review: “What they’re missing is quite glaring – an attacking force.

“They haven’t got a No 9 still. Martial was an absolute disgrace in my opinion, [Romelu] Lukaku scores another two goals for Inter [at the weekend] to rub salt in the wounds.

“Run around or out yourself in positions where you’re going to score a goal.

“Ole said last week ‘I want someone to break their nose or break their toe trying to score a goal’ – this kid isn’t going to do it for you.

“He isn’t going to do it, he isn’t putting himself in positions, doesn’t want to put himself on offer, he needs to.

“He’s not a No 9, he’s more effective when he comes off [the wing], when he’s got no one to attack him from behind, so he’s got the touchline on his backside and he picks the ball up and he knows there’s no danger of a tackle here and he drifts inside.

“That is when he is at his most dangerous. If you’re going to play him, play him off the left.

“To be fair to Ighalo, he backs in. We’ve seen him in the Premier League at Watford, he backs in, he wants to hold people off, and he’s not frightened to take shots, pot shots.

“I think he will [play a lot].”

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table and they will return to top-flight action after their winter break when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

