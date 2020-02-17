‘I’m nowhere near’: Mason Greenwood makes admission to Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Mason Greenwood has admitted that he still feels that he has a huge amount of room for improvement at Manchester United.

The teenage striker has been getting used to life in the first team at Old Trafford after having been called upon more often this season following the Red Devils’ decision to let Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave last summer.

Greenwood has scored 10 goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but he has only started two Premier League games so far this term.

The young forward will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United travel to Chelsea FC in a crunch Premier League clash on Monday night.

And the 18-year-old believes that they is still a huge amount left to come from him as he looks to try and make a name for himself at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Greenwood said: “Everything has been quick and I’ve had to take everything on board really and to listen to what the manager and the other players have to say.

“It’s been a hard journey and I’m nowhere near where I want to be yet. I’ll carry on working hard and keep going.

“But if someone said to me at the start of the season, you’ll score 10 goals for Manchester United in your first season, I would have taken it straight away. I’ve done that now and I want more.”

Manchester United are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into Monday night’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are aiming to break back into the top four this season after having finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip