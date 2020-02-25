Bruno Fernandes: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has been impressed by what he's seen from Mason Greenwood at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 25 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes believes that Mason Greenwood has all of the necessary attributes required to develop into a top player for Manchester United.

Fernandes is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old produced an impressive performance on Sunday afternoon as he scored one and set up another in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.

Greenwood scored a sensational goal for Manchester United as he netted the Red Devils’ third against the Hornets in front of their home fans.

Fernandes has now admitted that Greenwood has a lot of potential but has claimed that the 18-year-old needs to “grow up” more.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, new signing Fernandes said: “Mason has a lot of qualities.

“He needs to grow up more, but I think with the confidence he has, the trust we can pass to him, the quality he has he can become such a good player.”

On his own form so far, Fernandes added: “The fans are amazing and give me more confidence to play, and to be happy when I play. But also part of this is from my team-mates.

“They help me a lot and they give me a lot of confidence. They put trust in me and this is the most important for me.”

Manchester United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table, will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Club Brugge in the return leg of their last-32 clash.

The Red Devils will then take on Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.





