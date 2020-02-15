Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker

Mason Greenwood says he wants to emulate Robin van Persie at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Mason Greenwood has revealed that he wants to try and emulate Robin van Persie at Manchester United.

The 18-year-old striker has found himself as a more regular fixture in the first team this season due to the Red Devils’ struggles up front.

The teenager has made 21 Premier League appearances so far this season, although only two of those run-outs have been starts.

Greenwood has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in what has been a decent return for the youngster, and he has been impressing whenever called upon this season.

The forward will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team between now and the end of the season, and he has revealed that Van Persie is one the players he is striving to emulate.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Greenwood said: “I like taking people on, doing skills.

“Obviously people think that I’m similar to Van Persie, so I want to be like him one day.”

Greenwood will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in a crunch clash in the top-four race on Monday night.

The Red Devils have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they are currently eighth in the table.

