Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at return for Man United midfielder against Watford

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Scott McTominay could make his return from injury for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Scot has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day due to a ligament injury but he is now closing in on a comeback for Solskjaer’s side.

McTominay has been taking part in full training with his Manchester United team-mates in recent days and Solskjaer has now revealed that the midfielder could be included in the squad to take on Watford this weekend.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Solskjaer said of McTominay: “I think he might be in the squad,” said Solskjaer at his pre-match press conference, which was held in Belgium following the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Club Brugge.

“Scott had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow [Saturday].”

Discussing McTominay’s situation in a bit more detail, Solskjaer added: “I’m not surprised [he’s back so soon] because that’s the type he is.

“He’s a physical specimen, he’s a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him. He can sit with Nemanja [Matic] and Fred or he could be one of the runners in midfield.

“Talking about that here today, we don’t really make enough runs past the striker. Scott used to be a striker so he’s used to being in the box.”

McTominay had been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season before his injury setback, with the midfielder having scored three goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games.

He will be hoping to be involved on Sunday before Manchester United turn their attentions back to the Europa League and the return leg of their last-32 clash against Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night after the 1-1 draw last week in Belgium.

