Nemanja Matic opens up on his Man United future

Nemanja Matic opens up on his future at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 1 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Romelu Lukaku
Nemanja Matic / Instagram

Nemanja Matic says he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the season.

The Serbian midfielder’s current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer and he is yet to open talks with the Red Devils about a new deal.

Matic can leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder has insisted that his preferred option would be to stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Matic said: “I’ve got a contract until the end of the season.

“I’m at Carrington every day and open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on.

“No discussions have happened yet, but my position is clear. It’s a pleasure to represent this club. I came here to win and if they want me to stay then, of course, I’ll give my best to win trophies.”

He added: “My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions.”

Matic has only made seven starts in the Premier League this season and one appearance from the bench in the top flight.

He scored Manchester United’s goal in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night before being sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

Manchester United will take on Wolves at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Saturday night.

The Red Devils will then travel to Chelsea FC in the Premier League after the winter break in the top flight.

