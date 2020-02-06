Pundit sets goals for new Man United signing this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has been told that he should be aiming to score at least six goals for Manchester United between now and the end of the season by pundit Shaka Hislop.

The 30-year-old is currently getting used to life back in the Premier League after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua last month.

The move came as a surprise to most Manchester United fans, given the fact that Ighalo has not played in the Premier League since 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to move to sign the Nigerian in a temporary deal to bolster Manchester United’s attacking line-up, with the Red Devils currently without Marcus Rashford due to injury.

Now, former goalkeeper Hislop has outlined what he expects to see from the forward in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Hislop said when asked how many goals would be a successful amount for Ighalo: “Let me see, how many games to go this season?

“If he gets six goals I think that’s a success. Just under half [per game].

“The thing is, the question becomes ‘Does he start?’ and ‘Where does he start?’.

“Rashford’s injury might suggest as much but give [Mason] Greenwood a shot.

“It makes no sense as much as trying to figure out how many games he’s going to start and where those goals are going to come from. Six is good, six is a good number.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

The Red Devils are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table as they look to try and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the top flight.

