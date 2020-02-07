Odion Ighalo ‘proud’ to be first Nigerian to play for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has revealed his pride at being the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old has completed a season-long loan move to Old Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved quickly to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window.

Ighalo was brought in after the Red Devils were left short on options up front following a back injury to Marcus Rashford and the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer.

The Nigerian could be set to line up for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action after their winter break, when they take on Chelsea FC away from home on Monday 17 February.

Ighalo has now admitted that he is thrilled to be at Old Trafford as he prepares to become the first Nigerian ever to play for the famous club.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV about his arrival at Old Trafford, Ighalo said: “I’m really proud [to be the first Nigerian to play for Man United].

“I’m happy because people keep sending me messages, I know that this is very big, you’re going to be the first Nigerian to play for United, it’s a good record for you in your career, I know that.

“I know that, after you finish football, you are going to know what we are talking about, because I’m just so emotional right now, so I don’t think about those things too much.

“I just want to get started and get playing and start helping the team to do well.”

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Wolves at the weekend to leave them in seventh place in the table.

They are currently six points behind their next opponents Chelsea FC as they prepare for their trip to Stamford Bridge later this month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip