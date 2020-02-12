Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ed Woodward has told Manchester United fans that the club see this summer as an “important” opportunity to add to their squad.

The Red Devils were active in the January transfer window as they brought in midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal and also landed Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they currently find themselves in eighth place in the table and six points adrift of the top four.

Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only managed to win nine of their 25 Premier League games this season to leave them in a scrap for Champions League qualification.

Attentions will now gradually begin to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to sign ahead of next season.

And Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward has reassured supporters that the Red Devils are already thinking about their recruitment plans for next summer.

Speaking at a Manchester United fans forum, Woodward said: “The signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season.

“We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

“However, as a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.

“Significant work has already been done – and investments made – to strengthen the academy and we’re pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure, and the right culture to sustain long-term success.

“Similarly, there has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics. The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff.

“Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window. As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action and their trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night next week.

