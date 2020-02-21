Paul Merson instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United midfielder

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take Daniel James out of the Manchester United team.

The Wales international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Swansea City in the summer transfer window last year.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season and he has scored three goals and made six assists in 25 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

However, former Arsenal star Merson feels that James’ influence in the team has dwindled in recent weeks and he reckons that the attacking midfielder needs a break from first-team action.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “They’re playing with Daniel James up front, who sooner or later has to be taken out of the team.

“You feel sorry for the lad, now. He looks a bit lost if I’m honest – he needs a break.

“James is playing all the time but his game is based on sheer pace. It won’t bring you much alone in the Premier League, and I feel for him.

“He needs to be brought out of the team but they’ve haven’t got anyone to bring in for him.

“Anthony Martial scored his header, but barring that he wasn’t anywhere near it. Give him credit for the goal [against Chelsea FC], but he offered nothing else.”

James will be hoping to feature when Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday with a clash against Watford.

The Red Devils will be looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their impressive 2-0 victory at Chelsea FC on Monday night.

As things stand, Manchester United remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish, with Solskjaer’s side currently just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

