Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report

Paul Pogba remains intent on leaving Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the France international is still keen on a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Pogba has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks and he required ankle surgery to correct the problem back in January.

According to the same story, sources claim that Pogba’s “head is not currently at the club” and the majority of the Manchester United squad feel that it would be best for all parties involved if he were to move on.

The article claims that Juventus and Real Madrid remain interested in the possibility of signing the 26-year-old World Cup winner this summer.

Pogba has struggled with an ankle injury throughout the campaign and he has only made a total of seven Premier League appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

According to the same article, Manchester United valued Pogba at around £180m last summer but he is now in the last 18 months of his current deal.

That being said, Manchester United do have the option to trigger and extension to his current contract to keep him at the club until 2022.

