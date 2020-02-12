Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Man United star’s future

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Real Madrid will try and sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The France international has been out of action for most of the campaign due to injury and he is currently recovering from an ankle operation he underwent back in January.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation in recent months and he was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United last summer.

However, a deal failed to materialise as Pogba ended up remaining at Old Trafford for the current campaign.

The 26-year-old has only made a total of seven appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season due to his injury troubles.

Real Madrid have long been touted as a possible destination for Pogba, and reporter Solhekol has now said that he expects the Spanish giants to come back in for him at the end of the season.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “United valued him at £150m last summer and there was no way Real Madrid were going to pay that much during a window in which they spent almost £300m on players such as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

“Real Madrid did end up making a late low offer of £26m (€30m) plus James Rodriguez which was rejected out of hand by United.

“Madrid will go back in for Pogba this summer by which time he will have only a year left on his Old Trafford contract, although United have the no-brainer option of extending it by another 12 months.

“He will be 27 next month and there is no indication he would be willing to sign a new Old Trafford contract.

“That is why it makes sense for United to sell Pogba this summer.

“He will be 27, he will effectively have two years left on his contract and he will be a World Cup winner who should be starring for France in the Euros.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

