Paul Scholes: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Paul Scholes raves about Man United's new signing Bruno Fernandes following his recent good form

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 29 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has labelled Bruno Fernandes as “sensational” following his solid start to life at Manchester United.

The Portugese midfielder has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes continued his solid form by netting a penalty in Manchester United’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old has now scored two goals and made two assists in a total of five appearances for his new club.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Scholes replied when asked about what has impressed him about Fernandes: “Everything so far.

“Creativity as we said. Awareness on the pitch. Before the ball comes he knows what’s happening. He’s sensational. More often than not he makes the right pass.

“He’s got goals in him. you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn’t get him in the summer.

“We say is he a number 10 or number eight and when I think of him, the only other player I can think of is Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.

“He [De Bruyne] is the best player in the Premier League but Fernandes is right up there.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they look to claim the three points and take a step closer towards Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for the Champions League hots up.

