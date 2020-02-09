‘He’s the scapegoat for everything’: Pundit defends Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Darren Bent has defended Paul Pogba and his form at Manchester United, claiming that the midfielder is made a “scapegoat” at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation in recent months amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Pogba is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and he has only made a limited impact for the Red Devils this season because of his fitness struggles.

Indeed, the 26-year-old World Cup winner has only made a total of seven appearances in the Premier League this season and he has not featured since Boxing Day for the Red Devils.

As the midfielder closes in on a comeback for Manchester United, former Tottenham striker Bent has explained why he has some sympathy for the former Juventus star.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Bent said: “At times you have to feel a bit sorry for him. He’s the scapegoat for absolutely everything [at Manchester United].

“Even when he’s not playing people blame him and they’re always talking about him.

“I don’t think sometimes the social media aspect helps him. When he says he’s ill and then he’s at his brother’s wedding dancing around – evidently that rubs people up the wrong way.

“But when you talk about Manchester United selling him, I think there’s going to be a whole host of teams lining up to get him.

“I know people are saying they’re going to have to take a loss on him, but I can see him going pretty much anywhere he wants – certain teams in the Premier League by the way.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Chelsea FC away from home on Monday 17 February.

The Red Devils are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

