Paul Pogba delivers latest Man United injury update

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba has taken to social media to reveal that he is making good progress in his recovery from ankle surgery as he closes in on a return for Manchester United.

The French midfielder has barely featured this term due to injury problems and he went under the knife back in January to correct a niggling ankle issue.

Pogba has been posting regular pictures and videos of himself working out on his personal Instagram account as he closes in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner has not featured for Manchester United since Boxing Day and he will be hoping to be fit when the Red Devils travel to Chelsea FC on Monday night.

In the latest update posted on his personal Instagram account, Pogba can be heard saying: “Four weeks after surgery, feeling good.”

The 26-year-old has only made five starts in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season and seven appearances in total in the top flight.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their top-four showdown with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as they look for a win to keep their top four hopes alive.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip