Paul Pogba delivers latest Man United injury update

Paul Pogba says he is "feeling good" as he closes in on a return to action for Man United

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 13 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba has taken to social media to reveal that he is making good progress in his recovery from ankle surgery as he closes in on a return for Manchester United.

The French midfielder has barely featured this term due to injury problems and he went under the knife back in January to correct a niggling ankle issue.

Pogba has been posting regular pictures and videos of himself working out on his personal Instagram account as he closes in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner has not featured for Manchester United since Boxing Day and he will be hoping to be fit when the Red Devils travel to Chelsea FC on Monday night.

In the latest update posted on his personal Instagram account, Pogba can be heard saying: “Four weeks after surgery, feeling good.”

The 26-year-old has only made five starts in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season and seven appearances in total in the top flight.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their top-four showdown with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as they look for a win to keep their top four hopes alive.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gabriel Martinelli
Paul Merson: What I really think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Gabriel Martinelli
Paul Merson: What I really think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s unbelievable’: Ex-striker raves about Liverpool FC dominance
Frank Lampard
‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk
ScoopDragon Football News Network