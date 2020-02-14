Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United could be offered Isco in a player-plus-cash deal for Paul Pogba by Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Express, is claiming that Real Madrid remain determined to try and land Pogba this summer.

The French midfielder has long been linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu but the midfielder has stayed put at Old Trafford through the transfer speculation so far.

The same report claims that Real Madrid could be ready to try and reduce the fee they need to pay for Pogba by offering playmaker Isco as part of the deal.

Isco, 27, has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at the Bernabeu this season, being limited to just 14 La Liga appearances and having scored just one goal.

The same article claims that Isco is a target for Manchester United so a deal involving Pogba could suit both clubs this summer.

Pogba is currently working on his fitness levels after having undergone ankle surgery back in January.

Manchester United are preparing for their trip to Stamford Bridge to take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC on Monday night.

