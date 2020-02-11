Mason Greenwood admits he looks up to Man United star as role model

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mason Greenwood has admitted that he draws inspiration from the success that Marcus Rashford has already achieved at Manchester United.

Despite being aged just 22, Rashford has made himself a key part of the Manchester United and England team in recent years thanks to his inspired performances for club and country.

Rashford has been a key player for Manchester United this season and has scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He has also netted four times in the cup competitions for Manchester United so far this term.

Rashford is currently sidelined with a back injury, and that could mean more playing time for the 18-year-old Greenwood in the coming weeks and months.

And the teenager admits that he can still learn a lot from what Rashford has done in his career at Old Trafford, despite him being only four years older than him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Greenwood said of Rashford: “He’s been in the academy and come through the ranks and I feel like I’m following in his footsteps.

“He’s a few years older than me but I can definitely take a lot of inspiration from what he has achieved so far.

“I’ve known him for a long time so I’ve seen how well he has done and how he has progressed as a player, so there’s lots to learn from being around him.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night next week.

