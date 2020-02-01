Rio Ferdinand delighted by arrival of new Man United signing

Rio Ferdinand explains his delight at seeing Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 1 February 2020, 04:15 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his delight at seeing his old team Manchester United complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year contract with the Red Devils on Thursday, and the Red Devils also have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Fernandes had been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford throughout the January transfer window and the Red Devils finally got their man just before the deadline.

The 25-year-old has been in good form for Sporting Lisbon this season, having scored 13 goals and made 10 assists for the Portuguese club before his move to Old Trafford.

Now, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has explained just why he was so delighted to see Fernandes complete his move to Old Trafford last week.

Speaking in an interview with FIVE, as quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “He’s a player who knows how to create chances.

“Man United have not found it difficult when they’ve had to counter-attack teams, when teams have come on to them and they’ve had a little bit less possession they’ve been able to counter-attack with the speed and pace they’ve got up front.

“But where they’ve found it hard and difficult is when they’ve played against teams who sit there and wait, especially at Old Trafford.

“[Teams] who wait to be beaten, who play tight lines between their players, they’ve found it difficult when there isn’t space in behind for those road runners to run on to.

“But this is where someone like Bruno Fernandes can come in and play a pivotal role for Manchester United.

“He’s a certain person who can look for that bit of imagination, that creativity, that patience around the box, that ability to hit the ball from the edge of the box and score a screamer.

“This is what Manchester United have been missing, especially with Paul Pogba out.”

Manchester United – who finished sixth last term – are currently preparing for their home clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are in fifth place and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

