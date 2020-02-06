Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United still have what it takes to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they are currently in seventh place and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will travel to face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side in their next Premier League game after the winter break.

And with the teams around them also being inconsistent this season, former Red Devils defender Ferdinand feels that Manchester United are still very much in the race to seal Champions League qualification.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Ferdinand said: “We haven’t been as consistent as we would like, but that happens with change and when there’s a lot of youth that has been brought into a squad.

“As a fan you want your team to win, play well, get results, to see big players step up and score goals, and we’ve seen that sporadically for Manchester United this season.

“The target at the moment if to be in the Champions League and United are fortunate there isn’t a team that has really gone on a rich vein of form to cement their place in the top four.

“So it’s up for grabs.”

Manchester United have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League, highlighting their inconsistent form under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw with Wolves at the weekend as January signing Bruno Fernandes made his debut for the Red Devils but failed to inspire a victory for the home side.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC and Watford in their next two Premier League games as they bid to step up their top-four form.

