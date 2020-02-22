‘Looks promising’: Robin van Persie on new Man United signing

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Bruno Fernandes since the midfielder’s arrival at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already notched up his first Premier League assist after he set up Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea FC last week.

The 25-year-old looks like he is settling in well to life at Old Trafford and he will be eager to do what he can to help Manchester United finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United striker Van Persie took part in a Q&A on Twitter on Thursday and he revealed that he has been impressed by the start Fernandes has made at Old Trafford.

Asked for his views on Fernandes, Van Persie wrote on Twitter: “[Fernandes] looks promising and will only get better! Silky all-round top player, definitely an added value for the team.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

