‘Looks promising’: Robin van Persie on new Man United signing

Robin van Persie admits he has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes' start to life at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 22 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Bruno Fernandes since the midfielder’s arrival at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already notched up his first Premier League assist after he set up Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea FC last week.

The 25-year-old looks like he is settling in well to life at Old Trafford and he will be eager to do what he can to help Manchester United finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United striker Van Persie took part in a Q&A on Twitter on Thursday and he revealed that he has been impressed by the start Fernandes has made at Old Trafford.

Asked for his views on Fernandes, Van Persie wrote on Twitter: “[Fernandes] looks promising and will only get better! Silky all-round top player, definitely an added value for the team.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits he’s been ‘highly surprised’ by January Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer admits he’s been impressed by new Man United signing in training
Paul Merson
Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Man United update on Marcus Rashford
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Jurgen Klopp
Jens Lehmann makes claim about ‘lucky’ Liverpool FC
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Man United update on Marcus Rashford
ScoopDragon Football News Network