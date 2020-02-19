Man United confident of beating Chelsea FC to sign Jadon Sancho – report

Man United believe they have the financial muscle to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of Jadon Sancho, say reports

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 19 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are confident that they have what it takes to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Red Devils feel that they have the financial muscle to win the race to land the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of the top attackers in European football and his future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months.

The 19-year-old has been in top form this season and he has scored 13 goals and made 13 assists in 20 Bundesliga games for the German side.

The same article says that although Manchester United feel that they will have the financial muscle to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of Sancho, they will still need to convince the player himself about a move to Old Trafford.

It is claimed in the same story that the Red Devils do not have the lure that they once had when it comes to attracting top players.

Meanwhile, Manchester United beat Chelsea FC on the pitch on Monday night when they sealed a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge to blow open the race for a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now just three points behind the Blues in the top flight table.



