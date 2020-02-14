Reporter gives latest update on talk of Jadon Sancho joining Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of the big clubs interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann.

The future of the talented 19-year-old has been a source of constant speculation in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be set to leave the German side this summer.

Sancho is widely considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in European football and he has been catching the eye with his fine performances for Dortmund this season.

The teenager has scored 12 goals and made 13 assists in 19 Bundesliga games this season and he has also netted twice and set up two goals in the Champions League.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Sancho this summer.

Now, reporter Von Eichmann has confirmed that Sancho does indeed look likely to leave the German league this summer and that Manchester United could be his destination.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports in the UK, Von Eichmann said: “He will leave Dortmund this summer, that’s for sure.

“It’s not clear to which club he will change.

“Manchester United is one of the big clubs that are interested, that I’ve heard.

“Michael Zorc, the director of Dortmund, said last week in an interview that he hasn’t had an offer for Jadon Sancho yet. Today, I asked him again, and he just smiled!

“There will be some offers for Sancho in the future. He is improving. He was very tired at the end of the first part of the season but now he’s very fit and performing very good. He improved his behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip