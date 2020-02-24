Man United urged to sign these three players in the summer

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage believes that Manchester United could transform themselves into genuine Premier League title contenders if they were to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

The Red Devils are currently way off the pace in the race for the Premier League title and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are focused on trying to break into the top four this term.

Manchester United have struggled to mount a challenge for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013, despite the Red Devils having spent big in the transfer market.

Solskjaer bolstered his squad with the additions of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window as he added to his options up front.

Former midfielder Savage feels that Manchester United would be able to reverse their fortunes and transform themselves into title challengers if they were to make three key signings this summer – and landing Koulibaly, Grealish and Sancho.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Savage said: “If Solskjaer was handed £250m to go out and sign central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, playmaker Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho up front, Solskjaer’s best team would be capable of giving Liverpool and Manchester City a run for their money next season.

“In an earlier column this season, I said United were miles away from Liverpool and City. But if they can beat other clubs to those major signings – and Champions League football would be the best way to do that – I now think a return towards the top end is achievable with one good summer in the transfer market.

“Before you rush for your keypads to disagree, consider the facts. This season, United have beaten Chelsea three times. They have beaten City twice. They have beaten Tottenham and they are the only side to have taken a point from Liverpool in the Premier League.

“If they had beaten teams nearer the bottom, in matches where they were expected to take home all the spoils, instead of sitting three points off the top four, they would be right on course for Champions League football next season.

“As it is, Solskjaer could finish in the top four, win the FA Cup – where United face a reunion with Wayne Rooney against Derby in the fifth round – and I expect them to progress in the Europa League after Thursday night’s 1-1 draw with Bruges in Belgium.

“He’s had one good transfer window where he landed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

“Now he’s one good window away from putting out a team in his own image. All of a sudden, the path to redemption is beginning to take shape.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Club Brugge in the return leg of their last 32 clash after having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Belgium last week.

