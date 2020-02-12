Man United midfielder delivers latest injury update from Spain

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Scott McTominay has revealed that he is feeling strong in his recovery as the midfielder closes in on a comeback from injury for Manchester United.

The Scottish midfielder has been out of action since Boxing Day with an injury issue but he has been stepping up his rehabilitation from the problem during Manchester United’s warm weather training camp in Spain this week.

McTominay has been training outdoors with the Manchester United squad this week in Spain and he could return to full training before the end of the week.

Manchester United will be hoping to welcome McTominay back to action as soon as possible given the fact that Paul Pogba is also currently out injured.

Now, the 23-year-old Scot has delivered an update on his recovery as he closes in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, McTominay said: “I am feeling good, I am feeling fit.

“I have always had that drive and ambition to keep on top of my fitness and look after my body, because it is the most important thing at the end of the day.

“I am feeling well. It is nice to be in Marbella with the boys, get a little bit of sunshine and get some warm-weather training as well, which is obviously more beneficial than being at home. It brings everyone together as a group.

“I have not seen them that much over the last five or six weeks, so it is good to see everyone, see the boys all together again and hopefully we can finish the season really strong.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC in a key game in the top-four race.

A win for the Red Devils on Monday night would cut the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC down to just three points.

