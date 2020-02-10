Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Scott McTominay has revealed that Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have both made positive first impressions at Manchester United.

The pair are currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window.

Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal and he has already made his debut for the Red Devils, featuring in the goalless draw with Wolves last weekend.

Ighalo, meanwhile, was something of a surprise addition to the Red Devils squad as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought the 30-year-old in on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season to add some cover up front.

McTominay is currently recovering from injury but the midfielder has revealed that he has been impressed by the first impressions made by both of Manchester United’s January signings.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Independent, McTominay said: “They’re really, really nice guys.

“First and foremost they are good people and that’s what we need at this football club. We need good friends, who you can go out to dinner with.

“What they bring onto the football pitch – we’ve seen that. Hopefully they can bring a lot for us. First impressions are very good.”

Ighalo has remained in England to train at Carrington while the rest of the Manchester United squad jetted off to Spain for a warm weather training camp, due to fears that he may not be let back into the UK amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC on Monday night next week.

