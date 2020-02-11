Man United handed major injury boost ahead of Chelsea FC trip

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Chelsea FC next week after Scott McTominay returned to full training with the Red Devils.

The Scottish midfielder was pictured taking part in a training session with his team-mates during Manchester United’s warm weather training camp in Malaga, Spain, this week.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since the 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day but it would now appear that he is closing in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

McTominay’s return to action could not come at a better time for the Red Devils, with Manchester United currently preparing for their crunch trip to face top-four rivals Chelsea FC on Monday night next week.

New signing Bruno Fernandes was also in action for the Red Devils as they continue their training camp in warmer climes.

The Red Devils head into that game knowing that a win at Stamford Bridge would cut the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC down to just three points.

Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

