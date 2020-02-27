Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Man United Champions League admission

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United will need to return to the Champions League sooner rather than later to support their ambitions.

The Red Devils did not qualify for Europe’s elite club competition this term after they ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table last season.

Solskjaer is now bidding to guide the Red Devils to Champions League qualification this season, with Manchester United currently fifth and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

Playing in the Champions League is important for the club’s ambitions long term, but qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition also brings in more revenue which can be used to fund transfers.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Solskjaer talked up the importance of Manchester United sealing a return to the Champions League promptly.

“We’re a big club, we’ve got good finances,” Solskjaer said before the Europa League clash against Club Brugge on Thursday night.

“But of course the longer you’re out the more you suffer, so of course it’s an ambition for us to get back into the Champions League, both for the footballing reasons and financially that will help the club.

“We’ve just got to focus on the next game, this competition now, then it’s the league on Sunday, then it’s the FA Cup on Thursday, then it’s the league again and hopefully more European games.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the top flight.

After that, Solskjaer will prepare his Red Devils side for their FA Cup fifth-round tie away at Derby County next Thursday night, before their crunch Premier League derby showdown against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday 8 March.

