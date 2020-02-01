Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about new Man United signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Bruno Fernandes’ “leadership qualities” were one of the reasons Manchester United moved to sign him.

The 25-year-old was officially unveiled as a Red Devils player on Thursday after months of speculation linking him with a switch to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international was Manchester United’s first signing of the January transfer window as Solskjaer looks to lead his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes has scored 13 goals this season for Sporting Lisbon and has made 10 assists in all competitions for the Portuguese side.

And Solskjaer has now lifted the lid on why both he and his coaching staff thought that moving for Fernandes in the transfer window as a good idea.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

“The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates.”

Solskjaer is currently preparing his Manchester United team for their Premier League clash against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC after their winter break on 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip