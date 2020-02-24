Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star is a ‘born leader’

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Harry Maguire as a “born leader” and he is backing the centre-half to develop into a top captain for Manchester United.

Maguire has been settling into life at Old Trafford this season after having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

The defender has been a constant presence in the Manchester United starting line-up this season and he scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Chelsea FC earlier this month.

Maguire was officially confirmed as Manchester United’s new permanent captain back in January – and Solskjaer feels that he is perfectly suited to the role.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror before the home game against Watford on Sunday, Solskjaer said: We’ve had different captains down the years, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs – they’ve all been different personalities.

“But Harry’s his own man. United is, if not the biggest, one of the two or three biggest clubs in the world and he’s now the frontman for it.

“Harry is a born leader – definitely. That was what we spoke about in early talks with him as well, that he can take the leadership, he’s the one we wanted for that.

“To be honest I didn’t expect him to be captain this quickly, Since the start, though, he’s been in the dressing room and speaking with the coaches, he’s vocal, he’s got the experience, he’s got everything a captain should have.

“I always thought it’s natural for him to take that role but his performances have helped too. I’m delighted with the boy, that was one of the attributes we were looking at when we signed him.

“As a captain at this club you have to be thick skinned, you can’t sulk or feel sorry for yourself, you have to get on with things and be proactive.

“He’s got to lead men, we’ve got a few men and some boys as well, but he’s got to go in front as an example for everyone – and he is.

“And when the team is more consistent he’ll be an even bigger presence – definitely.”

Manchester United are currently behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Club Brugge at Old Trafford in the return leg of their last 32 clash, after having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Belgium last week.

