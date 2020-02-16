Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could make his debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Nigerian has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Ighalo has not been training with his new Manchester United team-mates yet as a precaution following his arrival from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Solskjaer has now confirmed that Ighalo will be travelling down to London with the Red Devils squad and will be in contention to feature against the Blues.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC, Solskjaer said: “I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday.

“He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made.

“He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not.

“He’s done his [training programme] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China.

“He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quick as he can.”

Manchester United head into Monday night’s game looking for a win to slash Chelsea FC’s lead over them down to just three points.

However, the Red Devils have been struggling to produce consistent form in recent weeks and Solskjaer’s men have only won one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip