Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his satisfaction at the way Odion Ighalo has been settling into life at Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward scored his first goal for the Red Devils on Thursday night when he netted in the 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

Ighalo was brought in on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window from Shanghai Shenhua after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of weeks with a back injury.

The 30-year-old has scored one goal in four outings for Manchester United since his move, although he has only started one game so far for Solskjaer’s men.

Solskjaer has now revealed his delight at the way Ighalo has been settling in at Old Trafford and he says that he has brought his team a new dimension up front.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “When you have a striker in [Ighalo]… he does what it says on the tin.

“He plays up front. We can play up to him, he can get hold of it but the goal was a good example of what you want from Odion.

“The ball goes over him, he spins quickly, gets himself of the centre back and taps it in. It’s what we’ve been lacking a little bit.”

Ighalo will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Everton.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

