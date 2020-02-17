Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Odion Ighalo’s future at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could earn a permanent transfer to Manchester United if he impressed during his loan spell at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian forward is currently getting to grips with life with the Red Devils after having signed for them on loan in the January transfer window from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo was brought in by Solskjaer after Marcus Rashford’s back injury left the Red Devils short on options up front heading into the final few months of the season.

As things stand, the 30-year-old will return to his parent club at the end of the season, but Solskjaer has hinted that the Red Devils may be willing to extend his deal if the striker impresses in the next few months.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night, Solskjaer said: “It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door and if you impress it gives you a chance.

“That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs if it’s permanent or it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, then of course there’s a chance that we’ll look at extending things.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion, but since you asked, yes, of course his incentive is to play as well as he can. And it’s up to us to make sure that he’d want to stay if we wanted him.

“I think he’s probably pinching himself at times, because he’s now at his favourite club at the age of 30.

“Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do all right.”

Manchester United are aiming to try and finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Club Brugge away from home in the first leg of their last 32 tie.

